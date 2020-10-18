Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.06.

REPL stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250 over the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

