Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

REPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

REPL opened at $40.98 on Thursday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,013,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

