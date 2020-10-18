Robert W. Baird Upgrades Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $112.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares in the company, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 631 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $60,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,366.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,831. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 73,641 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

