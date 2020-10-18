Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 109 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,720 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,451. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

QCOM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,626,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

