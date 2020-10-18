Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Cuts Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,199. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.