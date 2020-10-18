Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,774. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.