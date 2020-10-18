Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $103,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 235,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,314.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,939,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,052. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

