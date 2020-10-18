Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $68,000 Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 137.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 79.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,474. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

