Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. 43,141,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,721,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

