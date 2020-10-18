Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,397,000 after buying an additional 316,008 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,894,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,452,000 after purchasing an additional 154,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 578,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.44. 665,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,066. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.