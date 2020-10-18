Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 2,313 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,744,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,270,000 after acquiring an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 113,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.31. 729,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,674. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.