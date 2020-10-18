Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.02. The company had a trading volume of 437,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.87 and a beta of 1.23. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

