Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Intel were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

