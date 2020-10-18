Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,180. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

