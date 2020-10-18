Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,012 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,972,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,298. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

