Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,274 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton reduced its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 737.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.79.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

