Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 40,790,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,495,957. The stock has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

