Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 964 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,326,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,136,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

