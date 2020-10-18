Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Trims Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,443,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 113.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Biogen by 433.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.01. 843,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,454. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.01 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.96.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

