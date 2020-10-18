Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit