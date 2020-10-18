Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €120.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of SU opened at €108.65 ($127.82) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.48. Schneider Electric has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.