Royal Bank of Canada Raises Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $37.00

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.33.

NYSE:WORK opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of -0.21.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 12,398 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $371,444.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 348,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,452,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $48,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,879.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 445,853 shares of company stock worth $13,219,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

