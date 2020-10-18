Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.00 ($123.53).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €108.65 ($127.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €105.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €94.48. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.