Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Brown University bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $18,534,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

