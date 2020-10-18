SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €15.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.28 ($9.75).

Shares of ETR SFQ opened at €7.80 ($9.17) on Wednesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($9.32). The stock has a market cap of $353.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.93 and its 200-day moving average is €5.58.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

