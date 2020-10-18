salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 655.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 78,422 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,038 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $2,812,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,978,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,125,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

