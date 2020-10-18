Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 418.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 51.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Adobe by 38.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.10.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

