Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 4,215 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,474. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

