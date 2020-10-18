Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after buying an additional 94,034 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2,875.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 611,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,034,000 after purchasing an additional 591,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.93. 16,622,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,501,252. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

