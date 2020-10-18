Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 11,728 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 6,295,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,259,918. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.