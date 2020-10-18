Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 1,943 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $339.40. 3,326,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

