Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys 9,358 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 107.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in AbbVie by 56.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 47,907 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AbbVie by 142.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.27. 5,362,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,438. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.