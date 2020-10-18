Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys Shares of 5,506 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,834. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

