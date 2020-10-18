Sanders Morris Harris LLC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.37.

CAT traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,214. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.