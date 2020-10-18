Sanders Morris Harris LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 5,972,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893,298. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

