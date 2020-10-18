Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $967,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,474,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,807,336. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

