Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $101.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,276,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,525,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

