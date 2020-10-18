Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. 23,421,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. The company has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

