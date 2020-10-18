Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 1,425 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,179,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,738,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,342. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.55. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.76.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

