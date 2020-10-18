Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 18,155 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,155 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 5,872,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

