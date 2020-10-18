Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total value of $6,546,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

