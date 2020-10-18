Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 4,735 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.8% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,535,596 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,164,000 after purchasing an additional 324,389 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $14,004,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,551 shares of company stock worth $15,907,236. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.93.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,713. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

