Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 25,633 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,633 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

