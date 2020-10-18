Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,722 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.67. 4,363,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,182,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

