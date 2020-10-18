Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Cut to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS STECF opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. Scatec Solar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Scatec Solar ASA Company Profile

Scatec Solar ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

