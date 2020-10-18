Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stake Boosted by Mokosak Advisory Group LLC

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.5% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.01. 363,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,854. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00.

