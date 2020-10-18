Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $17,210,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,332,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 873,034 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,233,000 after acquiring an additional 681,273 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 558,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.18. 273,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.48. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

