Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 10th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 151,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 29,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 529,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $75.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.