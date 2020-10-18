Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.36.

SEE opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

