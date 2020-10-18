Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Sensient Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

NYSE:SXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.17.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXT shares. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

